Four young men gang-rape teenage girl in Benue

*Ortom orders full scale investigation

Four young men on Monday reportedly gang-raped a teenage girl in Obi Local Hovernment Area of Benue State.

The suspects defiled the girl and abandoned her in a pool of blood and her parents into extreme agony.

New Telegraph learnt that the suspected criminals had raped other little girls in the area, made videos and circulated them online.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident saying the police are trailing the suspects whom she said are now on the run.

Anene said: “Yes we have the report and we are working on arresting the suspects.

“They raped a girl, one of them, did a video of it and sent it online. So currently, all of them are at large but we are trailing them and we will ensure we get them.”

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom, in a swift reaction, urged security operatives to launch a full-scale investigation into the incident to apprehended the culprits and bring them to book.

