Four youths get 24 strokes for escaping from police custody

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday sentenced four youths, Adeleke Azeez (20), Isola Segun (18), Odewale Maliq (18) and Ayoola Pelumi (15), to five years imprisonment for escaping from police custody. However, they were given an option of fine with six strokes of the cane each. The convicts were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful escape and willful damage of police custody.

The police prosecutor, Mr. Adeoye Kayode, told the court that the convicts committed the crime on July 27, 2020 about 3am at Dugbe Police Station, Osogbo. He added that the convicts damaged the iron door and the roofing sheet of Dugbe Police Station to escape from custody.

According to the charge sheet, the crime is contrary to and punishable under Sections 516,135(a) and 151(b) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34 Vol ll, Law of Osun State, 2002. The four convicts pleaded guilty to the charges. Their counsel, Mr. Adedoyin Ajewole, prayed the court to consider their age, caution and discharged his clients. But the magistrate, Abayomi Ajala, sentenced the convicts to two years imprisonment for each of the first and second charges.

The magistrate also pronounced one year jail for the third count, saying the jail term should run concurrently. He gave the convicts an option of N9,000 fine with six strokes of the cane.

