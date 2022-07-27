Metro & Crime

Four dead, 6 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Four persons have died while six others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway yesterday. The accident which involved two vehicles, a Mazda bus with registration number, YYY 412 XB and an unmarked truck occurred before Iperu bridge on the highway.

 

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe who confirmed the accident to journalists, said that the accident involved ten persons  comprising four male adults, five female adults and one male child. She attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed and light sign violation.

 

“The Mazda bus driver who was on high speed crashed into the moving truck from behind due to light defect on the truck. “The injured victims were taken to Victory hospital, Ogere for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at FOS Ipara morgue,” Okpe said.

 

She added that, the Sector Commander FRSC, Ogun Sector Command, Ahmed Umar, has advised motorists to fix the necessary requirements in a vehicle before any trip is planned and also caution them on speed violation.

 

