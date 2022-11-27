Foursquare Church celebrates legacies of Badejo, wife

One year after the demise of General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria and his wife, Rev. Wilson and Rev. Yinka Badejo, their children and the church held a commemoration service to celebrate the legacies of the beloved couple, who died in August and November 2021 respectively.

At the event, a book “Blessing Generations” written by one of their children, Ope Aturu was unveiled as several testimonies were shared of the philanthropic works and impacts made by the late founders of Wilson Badejo Foundation (WBF) now rechristened Wilson and Yinka Badejo Foundation (WYBF) so as to immortalise them.

General Overseer of The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev. Sam Aboyeji in his sermon described late Badejo and his wife as exemplary leaders who dedicated their lives to the service of God and humanity, thereby charging Christians to ensure they live godly legacies.

Aboyeji recalled the close relationship he shared with his late mentor and his efforts in planting churches even in rural areas.

He emphasised that it takes living for God, living for others, showing genuine love, being free in giving to live memorable lives.

Whilst speaking with journalists, Aboyeji stated:”He (Badejo) was my mentor, my father, you saw some of the testimonies I gave so that showed my level of interaction with him. When I was in Warri, he comes over twice every year for the thanksgiving service and I think Warri was his most frequent place out of the branches we had.

“One year after he passed away, we saw that all his children can still talk about memories and the things he left behind. Some people even three months after they are gone, you will not hear anything about them again, but in this service all his children are present, that can only be God.”

He further charged Nigerians to shun selfishness and embrace brotherliness. His words:”Our world is filled with selfishness, people only know themselves, they do not consider other people, they are self-centered and that is the problem we are having in Nigeria and the world today.

“But if this world is to be a better place, we must live for God, we must live for people, we must love God and must love people and we must intentionally leave a legacy behind because leaving a legacy behind takes intentionally, it does not come by accident.

“You must make up your mind that this society that has profited me so much, I am going to give back to the society.”

In her comment, Ope Aturu shared that it has not been rosy for she and her siblings to live without their parents. She added: “I miss the conversations, prayers, celebrations and that is why we cannot help but

