Fourteen-year-old wins Nigeria Info’s student debate tournament

After weeks of extensive debates on diverse socio-economic and political issues that pertain to the overall development of Nigeria, Ruth Okorocha, a 14-year-old student of King’s Way College, has emerged as the winner of the second edition of Nigeria Info’s “I Beg To Differ” Student Debate Competition.

The debate competition, which began on March 4, 2022, had hundreds of applications from secondary school students between the ages of 13 to 17 years. This is in a bid to create an educative platform that encourages Nigerian youths to hold intellectually-stimulating conversations that centre on the issues affecting the overall progress of the country. This will invariably develop the intellectual capabilities of the teeming youthful population across Nigeria to critically assess complex socio-economic issues that address national growth and development.

The final lap of the debate competition, which was aired live on Nigeria Info’s Hard Fact Show, had Ruth conquering Debrah Pamzat, a 15-yearold student of Senior College, Kankon Badagry, after debating on a social-political topic centered around the need for people to be considered indigenes of their spouse’s state of origin. Commenting on the success of the competition, Serge Noujaim, the Chief Executive Officer of Cool FM, Nigeria Info, and Wazobia FM, congratulated the finalists for their resilience throughout the various stages of the competition. “I sincerely want to use this medium to congratulate all the contestants who have participated at various levels in this competition. I understand that this debate tournament is a challenging one as everyone displayed brilliance throughout the diverse stages. I am, therefore, confident that everyone selected for this context is a winner.

 

Report faults laws against women’s economic inclusion

  Countries are inching toward greater gender equality, but women around the world continue to face laws and regulations that restrict their economic opportunity, with the COVID-19 creating new challenges to their health, safety, and economic security, a new World Bank report says.   Reforms to remove obstacles to women’s economic inclusion have been slow […]
Emiefele: Stimulating economy via focused agric, real sector financing

As the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, turns 60 today, TONY CHUKWUNYEM writes on the policies that the apex bank under his leadership has spearheaded to enable the country break from its oil dependency Given that before his appointment as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in […]
SHARE it lunches data-free Lite App

SHAREit, a digital platform for file sharing has launched Lite, an app that allows quick sharing without using any mobile data. According to the company, the goal of the app is to help users access seamless digital content of the highest possible quality. The company noted that the Lite app would help people share their […]

