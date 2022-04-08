Fourteen-year-old wins Nigeria Info’s student debate tournament

After weeks of extensive debates on diverse socio-economic and political issues that pertain to the overall development of Nigeria, Ruth Okorocha, a 14-year-old student of King’s Way College, has emerged as the winner of the second edition of Nigeria Info’s “I Beg To Differ” Student Debate Competition.

The debate competition, which began on March 4, 2022, had hundreds of applications from secondary school students between the ages of 13 to 17 years. This is in a bid to create an educative platform that encourages Nigerian youths to hold intellectually-stimulating conversations that centre on the issues affecting the overall progress of the country. This will invariably develop the intellectual capabilities of the teeming youthful population across Nigeria to critically assess complex socio-economic issues that address national growth and development.

The final lap of the debate competition, which was aired live on Nigeria Info’s Hard Fact Show, had Ruth conquering Debrah Pamzat, a 15-yearold student of Senior College, Kankon Badagry, after debating on a social-political topic centered around the need for people to be considered indigenes of their spouse’s state of origin. Commenting on the success of the competition, Serge Noujaim, the Chief Executive Officer of Cool FM, Nigeria Info, and Wazobia FM, congratulated the finalists for their resilience throughout the various stages of the competition. “I sincerely want to use this medium to congratulate all the contestants who have participated at various levels in this competition. I understand that this debate tournament is a challenging one as everyone displayed brilliance throughout the diverse stages. I am, therefore, confident that everyone selected for this context is a winner.

