Fourth Mainland Bridge to gulp $2.5bn, to be completed in 4 years

The Lagos State government has disclosed that the proposed construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge project that will gulp a whopping sum of $ 2.5 billion will be completed in 2027. The Special Adviser to the governor on Public Private Partnerships, Mr. Ope George, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engineer, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, revealed this on Friday, during a press briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. They said the official turning of the sod for the construction of the project will be done by Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu in the first quarter of 2023.

The government through the Office of Public- Private Partnerships had on Thursday, also announced Messrs CCECC- CRCCIG Consortium as the preferred bidder for the construction of the bridge. Sanwo-Olu had at different fora assured residents that the government would announce the preferred bidder before January 1, 2023. Eight roads– Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway, Lagos/ Abuja highway, Benin/Sagamu, and Igbogbo/ Lagos would be aligned with the Fourth Bridge.

The project, estimated to cost about $2.5 billion, would be delivered through Public-Private Partnership initiative and tolled for two years. According to George, the Fourth Mainland Bridge Project, which is a proposed Public Private Partnership (PPP) transport infrastructure development, will comprise the construction and operation of a Greenfield tolled road and bridge with a design speed of 120 kilometre per hour, including the development of adjacent real estates. He added that the bridge, when completed, would become the second longest in Africa with three toll plazas, nine interches, a 4.5 kilometre Lagoon Bridge and an eco-friendly environment.

It is also expected to span about 37 kilometers, starting from Abraham Adesanya in Ajah, on the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe corridor and traverse the northwest towards the Lagoon shoreline of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway via Owutu/ Isawo in Ikorodu. George added: “You will recall that the Lagos State government commenced a competitive bidding process for the selection of a concessionaire, by the issuance of the Request for Expressions of Interest (REOI) on November 27 2019. “A total of 52 responses were received with 32 being responsive.

“Subsequently, a Request for Quotation (RFQ) was issued on February 10, 2020 to the 32 eligible applicants and responses were received on April 15, 2020, with a total of 15 responses. Upon evaluation, six bidders met the criteria to progress to the Request for Proposal (RfP) stage.”

George explained that the bids have now been evaluated and Messrs. CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium emerged as the preferred bidders while the Messrs. MOTA-ENGIL (NIGERIA &AFRICA), CCCC & CRBC CONSORTIUM, also shortlisted as the reserved bidder. Adeyoye added that the bridge will reduce congestion on the existing Carter, Eko and Third Mainland Bridges while opening new areas of the City for future developments. She said the state government had carried along the over 48 estates, traditional rulers and others that would be affected by the bridge. Adeyoye also said the negative impact of the bridge would be minimal compared to the advantages, urging those anxious for the project to take off, to be patient and cooperate with the contractor during the construction of the project.

