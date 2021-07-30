Fowler bags international board appointment

A former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, has been appointed to the eight-member Board of Pan-African Oversight Committee, an arm of the Pan-African Parliament of the African Union (AU).

The appointment was contained in a letter signed by Ambassador Adriaan Fondse. Dated July 27, the letter stated that Fowler would have duties contained in the signed Pan-African Oversight Committee with full fiduciary powers in line with in-country legislation and common law and according to internationally accepted accounting practice.

The committee is chaired by Fondse of South Africa. Other members are Ambassador Henry Mc- Carter, General Fanissa Shezi, Mr. William Fink, all of South Africa; Mr. Mike Afflu of Ghana,

Fowler of Nigeria and Mr. Lennox Sola of Botswana. Fowler was Chairman of the FIRS between 2016 and 2019, a position he occupied after heading the Lagos State Inland Revenue Service (LIRS).

