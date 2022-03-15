News

Fox News journalist wounded in Ukraine

A British journalist working for the Fox News Channel in the US has been injured while reporting on the war in Ukraine, the network says.

Fox confirmed on air that Benjamin Hall – listed as its US state department correspondent – is in hospital after an incident outside of the capital Kyiv, reports the BBC.

Afternoon news anchor John Roberts added teams on the ground were still gathering details of the incident.

Hall is said to have been news gathering at the time.

In a memo circulated to Fox employees on Monday, CEO Suzanne Scott said there was “a minimum level of details right now” and called for prayers.

“This is a stark reminder for all journalists who put their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from a war zone,” she wrote.

Hall, 39, joined Fox News in 2015 and has been heavily involved in the network’s foreign affairs coverage.

He has covered several wars from the frontlines, including in parts of the Middle East.

A dual US-UK citizen, he completed both his undergraduate and graduate degrees in London.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, posted on Telegram on Monday that Hall was in a serious condition.

Gerashchenko added that Ukrainian officials did not currently know the fate of a Fox News cameraman and a producer.

He said the news crew probably “came under mortar or artillery fire” from Russian forces as they were heading towards the city of Irpin, which sits just 20km (12 miles) north-west of Kyiv.

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine’s prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova had said that a Western journalist had been injured and was being cared for by Ukrainian doctors.

The State Department Correspondents’ Association issued a statement, saying the state department’s press corps was “horrified” to learn that Hall had been injured.

“We know Ben for his warmth, good humor and utmost professionalism. We wish Ben a quick recovery,” president of the association, Shaun Tandon, said.

Hall’s injuries come after another US journalist – Brent Renaud – was shot and killed on Sunday in the town of Irpin while working in the region. Two other journalists were injured and taken to hospital in the same attack.

 

