Business

Fox News lands third in cable news ratings with riot, elections coverage

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Fox News Channel, which ended 2020 as the most-watched network in all of basic cable, finished third among cable news channels last week as power shifted in the U.S. Senate and rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Nielsen data showed on Tuesday.
AT&T Inc’s CNN topped cable networks with roughly 2.8 million viewers per day from Jan. 4 through Sunday, and 4.2 million in primetime, according to the ratings data.
For that same period, Comcast Corp’s MSNBC attracted 2.3 million per day and 3.8 million in primetime. Fox News, owned by Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corp, drew about 1.7 million per day and 3.2 million in primetime, reports Reuters.
Newsmax, a smaller rival that has been promoted by President Trump, said it saw record ratings in primetime of 443,000 for the week. Its total day ratings averaged 294,000. Newsmax does not provide full-time news coverage on weekends.
During the week, the networks covered elections in Georgia that gave Democrats control of the U.S. Senate and the storming of the Capitol by the president’s supporters.
Fox News finished 2020 with record ratings that made it the most-watched network on basic cable for the fifth straight year.
After the Nov. 3 election, Trump ramped up his criticism of Fox News and urged supporters to watch alternatives such as Newsmax and One America News Network, which is not rated by Nielsen.
CNN has topped Fox in some metrics since the election, but Fox’s opinion hosts have continued to dominate primetime. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” has drawn 4 million viewers on average while “Hannity” has pulled in 3.7 million.
On Monday, Fox announced it would add another hour of opinion programming at 7 p.m., among other changes.
CNN also announced shifts to its schedule, including expanding Jake Tapper’s daily show to two hours and adding a Sunday program hosted by Abby Phillip.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

NSE records N91bn loss

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on the negative route to upturn previous day’s gain as bears regained grip following sell-off witnessed on blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 19 gainers against 28 losers to close the trading session on the negative route. Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped […]
Business

Third Mainland Bridge closure: Fidelity Bank’s island branches to close at 3p.m

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The management of Fidelity Bank has adjusted the closing time of all its branches within the Lagos Island, Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki axis to 3pm. In a statement on Thursday, the management said the new closing time would be effective Monday, August 24, 2020. The bank said the decision was reached after assessing the […]
Business

UACN records 55% drop in H1’20 profit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

UAC of Nigeria Plc has announced its unaudited results for the half year ended June 30, 2020 with a record of 55.21 per cent decline in profit after tax.   According to the group in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the profit after tax during the period under review stood at N1.16 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica