Fox Sports ending $1.2bn US Open golf deal

Fox Sports and the US Golf Association are ending their 12-year agreement worth around $1.2 billion that included the US Open, The Post has learned.

There were seven years left on the contract between Fox Sports and the USGA.

Fox’s rights are expected to shift to NBC, which will produce this fall’s US Open.

The original deal was for nearly $100 million per year.

The AP also reported news of the deal.

An announcement had been planned for Monday. NBC and Fox Sports were unavailable for comment Sunday night.

NBC will broadcast the US Open from Winged Foot between September 17 and 20. That will avoid an issue for Fox, which has Sunday NFL on that day.

NBC had broadcast the US Open from 1995 to 2004.

While Fox improved its coverage after a slow start, it and the USGA reportedly had issues over the years of the contract. Besides the men’s US Open, Fox had broadcast the US Women’s Open and the Senior Tour.

The Golf Channel, which just had major layoffs in its Orlando-based staff, could possibly pick up more events. Like NBC, it is owned by Comcast.

FS1 was also part of Fox Sports’ golf coverage.

