Foxes, Blues rumble as FA Cup takes centre stage

he world’s oldest football competition takes centre stage as the Sixth Round matches of the FA Cup continue this afternoon with a mouth-watering clash at the King Power Stadium between Leicester City and Chelsea.

For both Premier League sides, the competition remains their only path to a trophy this season as Liverpool as already wrapped up the league title, while Manchester City successfully retained the League Cup.

And because of what is at stake both Leicester’s Brendan Rogers and his Chelsea opposite number, Frank Lampard are likely to field full strength sides in their quest for cup glory.

Both teams have already met twice in the league this campaign with nothing separating them with the first leg at the King Power Stadium ending 1-1 in August while the reverse leg finished 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Overall though, the Blues, with six league titles, hold the head over the Foxes, who were shock winners in 2016, with 56 wins against 26 loses although when it comes to knock out competition such stats count for little and it is often the side that wants it more that triumphs.

Under former Rangers and Liverpool manager, Rogers, the Foxes have become a very compact team and have consistently been in the top four of the table for the bulk of the season, which means that Champions League qualification is very likely, but that does not mean he would not love to add an FA Cup to his trophy collection.

In Jamie Vardy he has one of the most potent strikers in the English game; while in Wilfred Ndidi Foxes also have one of the most consistent defensive midfielders in the business.

But while Lampard might not have a proven striker in the mould of Vardy, in Olivier Giroud he still has a player who can give defenders all sorts of nightmares; while in N’Golo Kante he has unquestionably a standout midfielder and the battle between the France World Cup winner and his Nigerian opposite number should be one to look out for.

On Tuesday, the Foxes were lucky to secure a point against Bright who missed a penalty, while Chelsea was impressive in their 2-1 win over Manchester City.

The absence of home support (due to the coronavirus) levels the playing field for the visiting side which means that Chelsea will definitely fancy their chances.

Fresh from their 2-0 triumph at Southampton on Thursday night, Arsenal hope to bring smiles to the faces of their long suffering fans with a tricky fixture at Bramall Lane where they confront surprise package, Sheffield United, who shockingly capitulated 3-0 against Manchester United on Wednesday night.

Arsenal is yet to get the better of the side in two league meetings with the newly promoted side and their manager Mikel Arteta will be wary of a backlash from Chris Wilder’s side that will be desperate to atone for their Old Trafford mishap.

And in the last FA Cup fixture of the day, holders Manchester City are at St. James’ Park to confront Newcastle United.

With the Citizens playing second fiddle to Liverpool for most of the season, Pep Guardiola and his wards know that retaining the FA Cup will go a long way in mitigating this.

However, there is still a league game taking place with Watford hosting Southampton knowing that avoiding defeat is essential if they are not to slip back into relegation waters.

