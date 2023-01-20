Fr. Achi: Over 500 priests storm Minna for final burial

… Bishop task govt to guarantee worshippers’ security

Over 500 Catholic Priests from within and outside Nigeria thronged the St Michael’s Catholic Cathedral Church, Minna in Niger State to bid farewell to the late Very Rev Fr. Isaac Azekpili Achi in an overcrowded final funeral rites.

The service, which started 10am on Friday, had families, politicians, thousands of sympathizers and parishioners and well meaning Nigerians filled the Cathedral.

In his message, the Chief Mourner, Most Rev. Dr. Martin Igwemezie Uzoukwu, Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, said many Christians have continued to be targets of violence and killings by gunmen.

He said at the funeral mass in honour of the murdered priest of the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Kaffin Koro, Very Rev. Fr. Isaac Azekpili Achi at the St. Michael Catholic Cathedral Church, Minna that the government and security must investigate the murder and bring the perpetrators to book.

According to him: “The government must guarantee the security of the people it governs. So many Christians have been targets of attacks and we must all be vigilant.”

During His Homily, the late Fr. Achi’s best friend and Dean in the Catholic

Institute of West Africa (CIWA), Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Very Rev. Fr. Samuel Gwimi, charged the government and security agencies to be proactive in their service.

