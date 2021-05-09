Fr. Chinonso Okonko marks two years of priesthood

A young Catholic priest of Mbaise extraction, Imo State,, Reverend Father Christogonus Chinonso Okonko, has called on Nigerian leaders to strive to find a balance in the midst of the turbulence in the nation, so as to ensure a peace and cohesio amongst Nigerians.

Fr. Okonko made the appeal in a statement issued recently, to mark his two years of priesthood while thanking God specially for guiding him through the journey to priesthood.

The cleric explained that knowledge and application of the word of God is fundamental to national development and cohesion. Hence, he urged Nigerians from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds to come close to God appreciate him and serve him in spirit and truth.

“Nigerians should ensure that peace of God reign in their daily lives,” he advised, pointing out that people must pray as prayer is the surest means of reaching God.

Okonko was ordained priest on May 4, 2019, by the Apostolic Administrator of Ahiara Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, at Maria Mater Ecclesiae Cathedral, Ahiara, Mbaise, Imo State.

In his anniversary message, the servant of God disclosed that it was God who brought assistance when it was difficult and ensured that his vision of becoming a priest became a reality.

Like this: Like Loading...