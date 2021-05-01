News

Fr. Mbaka not a true man of God –APC Chieftain

Posted on

…threatens to report cleric to pope

For asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached by the National Assembly, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, has said that the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka is not a true man of God. Nabena, who issued a statement yesterday in Abuja, condemning Mbaka’s position of President Muhammad Buhari’s government, said real men of God pray for stability of the nation.

He cited that to include General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Ministry, Pastor WF Kumuyi and some others. Nabeba, however, threatened to expose Father Mbaka to the Pope and Headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church if he (Mbaka) continued to cause disaffection for the government of President Buhari.

Fr. Mbaka had called on the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari if he fails to resign over increased insecurity in the country. Mbaka made the call during a recent church service where he lamented the way the country was being run. But reacting to Mbaka’s statemen Friday in Abuja, Nabena described as unfortunate for a man of God “who supposed to deploy all known spiritual means of averting crisis but rather threatening a democratically elected government for his own personal benefit while pretending to be speaking for the people.” While making reference to the book of Mark 4: 35-40 where Jesus Christ calm the storm when a wild storm came up and the waves crashed over the boat, Nabena said Jesus did not blame anyone but prayed and calm the storm.

