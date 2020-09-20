Fr. Mbaka proclaims Orji Kalu ‘Light of Nigeria’

…urges Igbo youths to support Kalu’s presidential ambitious

The Presidential ambition of the Chief Whip of the 9th Assembly, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu, has received impetus following his proclamation as the ‘Light if Nigeria’ by non other than the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka. Fr Mbaka, whose prophecies about coming events in Nigeria including election predictions have repeated come to pass, recently urged political stakeholders and youths of Igbo extraction to support Senator Kalu’s quest to become Nigeria’s next President.

The fiery cleric insisted that the Igbo youth specifically need to rally support for the Publisher of New Telegraph and The Sun newspapers, adding that the Presidential ambition of Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu will brighten the economic and development of Nigeria. Fr Mbaka said: “Senator Orji Uzor Kalu will bring light in Nigeria as a president if the Igbo political stakeholders and youths will lay their full support in other to restore peace, happiness and positive change in the country.”

The cleric added that President Buhari-led government is working effectively to ensure that the stability of the country is properly positioned. He, however, counseled the Igbos not to allow the current situation in Nigeria to discourage them from participating in the next general election.

