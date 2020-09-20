Faith

Fr. Mbaka proclaims Orji Kalu ‘Light of Nigeria’

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

…urges Igbo youths to support Kalu’s presidential ambitious

 

The Presidential ambition of the Chief Whip of the 9th Assembly, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu, has received impetus following his proclamation as the ‘Light if Nigeria’ by non other than the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka. Fr Mbaka, whose prophecies about coming events in Nigeria including election predictions have repeated come to pass, recently urged political stakeholders and youths of Igbo extraction to support Senator Kalu’s quest to become Nigeria’s next President.

 

The fiery cleric insisted that the Igbo youth specifically need to rally support for the Publisher of New Telegraph and The Sun newspapers, adding that the Presidential ambition of Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu will brighten the economic and development of Nigeria. Fr Mbaka said: “Senator Orji Uzor Kalu will bring light in Nigeria as a president if the Igbo political stakeholders and youths will lay their full support in other to restore peace, happiness and positive change in the country.”

 

The cleric added that President Buhari-led government is working effectively to ensure that the stability of the country is properly positioned. He, however, counseled the Igbos not to allow the current situation in Nigeria to discourage them from participating in the next general election.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Maintain peaceful co-existence with host communities, Baptist Conference tells churches

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The President, Lagos West Baptist Conference, Rev Dr Samuel Oladiran has adviced churches to maintain cordiality with communities in their areas. This, he said, is important to promote growth and development.   According to the cleric, peaceful co-existence offers the recipe for accelerate development and foster mutual relations. Oladiran stated this during a coutresy visit […]
Faith

My encounter with Pericoma’s son, kinsmen in police station –Prophet Odumeje

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

  P opular Pentecostal Pastor in the South East, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, aka Odumeje, on Friday, broke his prolonged silence over his face-off with Awka and Arondizuogu communities in Anambra and Imo states, alleging sustained plots by his traducers to blackmail him with all manners of allegations.     Odumeje, who was said to have […]
Faith

European bishops call for EU support of persecuted Christians in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  The President of the European Bishops’ Commission has promised persecuted Christians in Nigeria that he will advocate for increased support from the European Union. Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, who leads the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE), wrote a letter to the Nigerian bishops stating that the commission will advocate for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: