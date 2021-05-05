Metro & Crime

Fr. Mbaka reportedly missing – Ohanaeze raises the alarm, warns FG

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC), issued an alert on Wednesday regarding the whereabouts of Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, a fiery Enugu priest.
Enugu’s Adoration Ministry cleric has made headlines after asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.
Following that, the presidency revealed that he was threatening Buhari because he had been denied a contract.
The priest has now been reported missing by the Ohanaeze Youth Council.
Mbaka was last seen on Tuesday, according to the President-General of the OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, who added that any attempt to locate him had failed.
“We have it on good authority that his aides have neither seen nor heard from him since Tuesday.
“Calls put to his mobile line have also remained unanswered; this has now prompted us to issue this alarm as we would not take it lightly should anything untoward happen to him.
“We are giving the Federal Government 48 hours to produce the priest, else they should be ready to face Igbo youths. They were dining and wining with him all along and now that he told the truth, they are no longer comfortable with him.
“Let nothing happen to Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka. It will not be in anybody’s interest,” the group warned.
Meanwhile, online news portal, DAILY POST reached out to close aides of the Catholic Cleric but they declined comment, noting that the picture was not clear yet.
“Today is the Wednesday programme, ‘E no dey again’, if he don’t officiate, it will then be clear that something is wrong,” one of them said.
But a source who refused to be named disclosed that he was last seen yesterday, Tuesday, when he departed to honour an invitation by his Bishop.
It was also learnt that following the apprehension, all the youths of the ministry have been summoned to the Adoration ground.
The message inviting the youths to the Adoration ground, obtained by DAILY POST read: “Important!
“Good morning friends and well-wishers. Please if you know you stand for justice and you do not want the lone voice that speaks for the poor in this country to be silenced, gather at Adoration ground let’s go for a protest at the Bishops court.
“Fr. Mbaka is nowhere to be found. He went yesterday to answer the Bishop’s call and up till now, he’s not taking his calls. Let’s gather! SSG.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Serial killer, Shodipe, re-arrested in grandmother’s house

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Detectives yesterday re-arrested the fleeing suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, at his grandmother’s residence at Bodija, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.   The 19-year-old Shodipe escaped from police custody on August 11 at the Mokola Police Station, Ibadan. Shodipe had been reported to be the brain behind killings in Akinyele community in the Akinyele Local […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: FCT court shuts Wuse Market, two plazas

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

100 convicted for not wearing face masks   An Abuja Mobile Court yesterday shut down the popular Wuse Market, the UTC and the Murg shopping plazas for violating the presidential regulations on COVID-19. The court also convicted about 100 people arrested by the Enforcement Team for not wearing face masks in public places.   This […]
Metro & Crime

Hit-and-run driver crushes woman to death in Onitsha

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A middle-aged woman was crushed to death by a hit-and-run driver at Okpoko Junction Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday. The deceased was said to be crossing the expressway when she was knocked down by the driver who sped off immediately. Confirming the incident, Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Pascal Anigbo said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica