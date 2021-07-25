Faith

Fr. Mbaka warns against vengeance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN) and Catholic Priest, Very Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, has stressed that evil works to its own destruction, and advised Nigerians to refrain from paying wickedness with wickedness.

 

Mbaka, who gave the warning during one of his programmes at the Ministry’s prayer ground added that the wicked flees even though no one pursues him, said that the evil works against itself, “it does not pay to be wicked because wickedness has it’s bad side,” he said.

The clergyman speaking during the homily which he tagged “The Evil Works Against Itself” maintained that, in most cases, it would appear as if there are some advantages with wickedness when some individuals exercises power in a wicked way, “but it would surely catch up with them.

“Evil works towards its own logical destruction. Evil people are destroyed by their own evil action. Proverb 28:1 says, the wicked flees e v e n though no one p u r – sues him, but the righteous are as bold as lion,” he added.

 

Mbaka, a former parish priest further referred to the Scriptures about how Joseph’s brothers tried to punish him by selling him off to Egypt out of wickedness, but it eventually turned out to be a blessing.

 

“Even though, the brothers became troubled after the death of their father (Jacob) that he would turn against them, Joseph showed total forgiveness,” Fr Mbaka said. He urged the children of God and Christians across the nation to always have a rethink each time they try to punish someone as a result of his mistake or act of wickedness because, in one way or the other, there must be a reward for evil acts.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith Top Stories

Adeboye: Come to church or loose benefits of corporate anointing

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The revered General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has counselled Christians against the dangers of forsaking the gathering together of believers in the house of God. In an apparent attempt to forestall perceived slow return to physical fellowship among some Christians, Adeboye stated that God definitely answers individual prayers. […]
Faith

How I combined police job with my ministry –Pastor Osuobeni

Posted on Author PAULINE ONYIBE, Excerpts

The General Overseer, Bliss of Holy Ghost Ministries International, Apostle Newman Osuobeni, retired as a police officer in 2019, at a very young age. He is now into full time ministry. He shares how it all began in this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, Excerpts     How did your calling all start?   I was […]
Faith

Christian institute provides training at doorsteps

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

The founder of All Nations Church, Apostle Courage Igene, has called on church operators, missionaries, evangelists and other categories of church workers to take the advantage offered by Joshua Generation Online School of Ministry”(JGM), to seek knowledge and acquire relevant skills needed to make good success in ministry.   Apostle Igene, who is also the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica