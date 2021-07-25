Fr. Mbaka warns against vengeance

The spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN) and Catholic Priest, Very Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, has stressed that evil works to its own destruction, and advised Nigerians to refrain from paying wickedness with wickedness.

Mbaka, who gave the warning during one of his programmes at the Ministry’s prayer ground added that the wicked flees even though no one pursues him, said that the evil works against itself, “it does not pay to be wicked because wickedness has it’s bad side,” he said.

The clergyman speaking during the homily which he tagged “The Evil Works Against Itself” maintained that, in most cases, it would appear as if there are some advantages with wickedness when some individuals exercises power in a wicked way, “but it would surely catch up with them.

“Evil works towards its own logical destruction. Evil people are destroyed by their own evil action. Proverb 28:1 says, the wicked flees e v e n though no one p u r – sues him, but the righteous are as bold as lion,” he added.

Mbaka, a former parish priest further referred to the Scriptures about how Joseph’s brothers tried to punish him by selling him off to Egypt out of wickedness, but it eventually turned out to be a blessing.

“Even though, the brothers became troubled after the death of their father (Jacob) that he would turn against them, Joseph showed total forgiveness,” Fr Mbaka said. He urged the children of God and Christians across the nation to always have a rethink each time they try to punish someone as a result of his mistake or act of wickedness because, in one way or the other, there must be a reward for evil acts.

