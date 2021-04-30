News

Fr. Mbaka’s not a true man of God – APC chieftain

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

For asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached by the National Assembly, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, has espoused that the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka is not a true man of God.
Nabena, who issued a statement Friday in Abuja, condemning Mbaka’s position on Buhari’s government, said real men of God pray for stability of the nation.
He cited such to include the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Ministry, Pastor WF Kumuyi and some others.
Nabeba, however, threatened to expose Father Mbaka to the Pope and headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church if he (Mbaka) continued to cause disaffection for the government of President Buhari.
Fr. Mbaka had called on the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari if he fails to resign over increased insecurity in the country.
Mbaka made the call during a recent church service where he lamented the way the country was being run.

