Fracas as in Reps CSOs, host communities fight, reject PIB

The public hearing organised by the House of Representatives on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was on Thursday disrupted following a disagreement among host communities and some civil society organisations (CSOs) resulting in a free-for-all.

This is just as the host communities and some of the CSOs decried the process adopted at the public hearing and picked holes in some provisions of the bill saying they are not in the interest of the host communities.

Trouble started when the Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) was about to make a presentation when a disagreement emerged among the communities, which unfortunately led to the exchange of fisticuffs.

It took the intervention of the Chairman of the ad hoc committee on PIB, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno, his committee members and security men to restore sanity at the venue of the public hearing.

Addressing the media after the fracas, a coalition of civil society groups and representatives of the host communities accused the House of Representatives of shutting them out and rejected ‘offensive’ provisions in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) before the National Assembly.

Leader of the CSOs, who spoke on behalf of the host communities in the Niger Delta, Comrade Botti Isaac told the media that the current PIB will not protect the host communities as it leaves them at the mercies of the oil companies. He said the law was designed to further enslave oil producing communities and create confusion in the region.

Like this: Like Loading...