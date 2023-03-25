News

Fracas: Kwara Govt Announces Temporary Closure Of Mandate Market

Kwara State Government has ordered the shutdown of the Mandate Market in Ilorin, the capital city following Saturday morning skirmishes in the major trading centre.

The market, according to a statement issued by the Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Mallam Ibrahim Akaje, would be reopened on Monday from 8 a.m.

“Even though the government has restored normalcy to the market after the initial tension and opportunist attacks by hoodlums on people’s properties, the government hereby directs temporary closure of the market for security reasons pending resolution of some issues that had triggered the disturbances,” the statement added.

“The government commends the prompt response of the security agencies to the distress calls. We warn against further trouble from any quarters. The market and activities of everyone involved therein are regulated by laws, which must be respected by all.

“The market will be reopened on Monday while efforts have begun to resolve all pending issues.”

