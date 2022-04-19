Fracking tied to poor infant health – Study

New research has found that the pollution of public water supplies caused by shale gas development, commonly known as fracking negatively impacted infant health.

These are the results of the new study published in the ‘Journal of Health Economics.’ Fracking is the injection of a fluid at high pressure into an underground rock formation to open fissures and allow trapped gas or crude oil to flow through a pipe to a wellhead at the surface.

This technique is used in natural gas and petroleum production.

The findings called for closer environmental regulation of the energy industry, as levels of chemicals found in drinking water often fall below regulatory thresholds. “In this study, we provide evidence that public drinking water quality has been compromised by shale gas development,” said Elaine Hill, Ph.D., an associate professor with the University of Rochester Departments of Public Health Sciences, Economics and Obstetrics & Gynecology.

“Our findings indicate that drilling near an infant’s public water source yields poorer birth outcomes and more fracking-related contaminants in public drinking water,” the ‘Science daily’ reported.

The study is co-authored by Hill and Lala Ma, Ph.D., with the University of Kentucky. This new study is a complex examination of the geographic expansion of shale gas drilling in Pennsylvania from 2006 to 2015, during which more than 19,000 wells were established in the state.

This data set allowed Hill and Ma to pinpoint infant health outcomes — specifically preterm birth and low birth weight — before, during, and after drilling activity. Preterm birth and low birth weight are associated with a range of negative outcomes, including higher risk for developing behavioural and social-emotional problems, and learning difficulties.

The new study indicates that fracking-related chemicals — including dangerous volatile organic compounds — are making their way into groundwater that feeds municipal water systems, and that the potential for contamination is greatest during the pre-production period when a new well is established.

With only 29 out of more than 1,100 shale gas contaminants regulated in drinking water, the results suggest that the true contamination level is higher.

