France, C’River to collaborate ‘on waste to energy project’

Cross River State Government has said that it was working with the French Government to produce electricity from waste sourced from the state. The Managing Director of Asaju Energy, Mr. Ayodeji Okele, during a visit to Governor Ben Ayade yesterday, said he had led a consortium of French companies to conduct a feasibility study on the waste management situation in the state. Okele, however, disclosed that companies such as Gilles Bacquet, GB Consult and Services, Laurent Lambs, and Project Manager Serge Experts were interested in working with the state on the project. The feasibility studies come on the heels of a recent visit by the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Jerome Pasquier to the state, where he discussed areas of economic cooperation, including waste management with Governor Ayade. Okele said: “We have been having a discussion about this project over a year ago with regard to the waste management situation in Cross River State.

And, we arrived at the idea that we will need to do proper feasibility studies to find out what solution would be best suited and also what solution will be economically viable.” According to the project guideline, the team is expected to develop a sustainable solution for disposal of municipal waste, both liquid and solid as well as proffer solutions for the generation of electricity from the end products at the end of the day. Okele and his team had earlier undertaken an inspection tour of the major dump sites at Lemna.

