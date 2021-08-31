France, C’River to collaborate on waste to energy project

Cross River State government has announced that it was working with the French government to produce electricity from waste sourced from the state.

Mr. Ayodeji Okele, who paid a courtesy visit to Governor Ben Ayade on Tuesday, said he had led a consortium of French companies to conduct a feasibility studies on the waste management situation in the state.

Okele, who is the Managing Director of Asaju Energy, disclosed that companies like Gilles Bacquet, GB Consult and Services, Laurent Lambs and Project Manager Serge Experts were interested in working with the state on the project.

The feasibility studies is coming on the heels of a recent visit by the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Jerome Pasquier to the state, where he discussed areas of economic cooperation, including waste management with Governor Ayade.

Okele said: “We have been having a discussion about this project over a year ago with regard to the waste management situation in Cross River State.

“And we arrived at the idea that we will need to do proper feasibility studies to find out what solution would be best suited and also what solution will be economically viable.”

According to the project guideline, the team is expected to develop a sustainable solution for disposal of municipal waste, both liquid and solid as well as proffer solutions for the generation of electricity from the end products at the end of the day.

