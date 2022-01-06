News

France detects new COVID-19 variant, IHU

While the world is grappling with the highly infectious Omicron strain of COVID- 19 virus, scientists in France have identified a potentially worrying new variant, which has 46 mutations. Named IHU, the new B.1.640.2 variant has so far infected 12 people living in southeastern France, according to independent. co.uk.

The first case was linked to a person with a travel history to Cameroon, western Africa, said researchers in a paper published on medRxiv. However, experts were quick to announce that just because a new variant had been discovered, that did not necessarily mean IHU will prove as infectious as other strains, including Omicron. In the analysis, the authors found “46 mutations” which had not been spotted in other countries, nor labelled a variant under investigation by the WHO.

 

