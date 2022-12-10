Sports

France face England, Morocco tackle Portugal in ‘wide open’ World Cup

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Reigning champions France take on England in a World Cup knock-out match for the first time on Saturday, after favourites Brazil were dumped out in the quarterfinals to blow the tournament wide open.

Morocco will bid to become the first African or Arab nation to ever reach the semifinals but face a Portugal side who put six goals past Switzerland in the last 16 after dropping Cristiano Ronaldo.

France have brushed aside a series of injuries to key players to reach the last eight in their title defence, inspired by Kylian Mbappe, the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals.

“Kylian will always be Kylian, with the ability to be decisive at any moment,” said coach Didier Deschamps, who is bidding to become the first coach to win back-to-back World Cups since World War II.

England are the joint-highest scorers in the tournament with 12 goals after cruising past African champions Senegal 3-0 in the previous round.

They are still waiting for a first major title since the 1966 World Cup, after losing to Croatia in the semifinals four years ago before a penalty shoot-out loss to Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley last year.

“Those big matches are important reference points for the team,” said England coach Gareth Southgate.

“There have been some defeats that hurt that prepare you for nights like tomorrow where you have to be the very best version of yourself. We are ready to fight France for that place in the semifinals.”

The winners of the France-England clash at Al Bayt Stadium will play either Morocco or Portugal in the last four.

Morocco have already gone further than ever before after stunning European heavyweights Spain and Belgium.

They are now one match from breaking new ground for African football and will enjoy the backing of the vast majority of the supporters at Al Thumama Stadium.

“We have a whole people behind us, a continent behind us and the Arab world behind us,” said coach Walid Regragui.

“We can do it, we can make history again. It (the support) can push us, help us actually to play with this pressure, not to make any mistakes.”

Portugal will likely line up without Ronaldo again after his replacement in the starting XI, Goncalo Ramos, scored a hat-trick against Switzerland.

“It’s high time we stop with this conversation, stop the controversies (about Ronaldo),” said coach Fernando Santos, who will be leading Portugal in their third World Cup quarterfinal and first since 2006.

“It’s high time for you to leave Ronaldo alone, in acknowledgement for what he’s done for Portuguese football.”

BRAZIL SENT PACKING

On Friday, five-time champions Brazil crashed out in dramatic fashion, losing to Croatia on penalties after a 1-1 draw, while Lionel Messi’s Argentina survived a fightback from the Netherlands to win in a shootout.

Neymar appeared to have sent Brazil into the semifinals when he broke the deadlock in extra time to equal Pele’s all-time scoring record for the Selecao.

But Bruno Petkovic levelled late on with Croatia’s first shot on target before the 2018 runners-up won the shootout 4-2 to set up a meeting with Argentina.

“It is difficult,” said Brazil captain Thiago Silva. “But we have to try to lift our heads and carry on. There is no other alternative.”

Croatia will face Argentina for a place in a second straight World Cup final after their 4-2 defeat by France in Russia.

“This is a victory for Croatian people,” said coach Zlatko Dalic. “A great match. We eliminated the main favourites.

“This is Croatia – pride, courage, faith and patriotism.”

Messi scored a penalty and played a wonderful pass for Nahuel Molina’s opening goal as Argentina took a two-goal lead against the Netherlands.

But Dutch substitute Wout Weghorst scored twice, including an equaliser in the 11th minute of stoppage time from a clever short free-kick.

It finished 2-2 after the extra half-hour.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez produced a superb performance, saving two spot-kicks as Argentina won 4-3 on penalties to keep alive Messi’s dream of emulating Diego Maradona by winning the World Cup.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ronaldo signals Juve exit

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his desire to leave Juventus this summer. According to reports, the 36-year-old Portuguese forward told his colleagues about it during a dressing room discussion. Ronaldo was quoted to have told his teammates that he had already achieved his goal when he joined the Serie A club. It is understood that Ronaldo’s […]
Sports

Mailantarki win Gombe scouting tourney

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The first edition of the Pre- European Clubs Scouting tournament concluded in Gombe Township Stadium, Pantami was rounded off in style as Mailantarki Care Football Academy emerged the winners following their outstanding performance against Sergio Football club of Bauchi in the final. The Academy beat their opponent 3-1 to claim the highest prize set aside […]
Sports

AFCON Notes compiled by Charles Ogundiya

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Exodus 14:13 Those who are knowledgeable about the Bible will understand what was said in this verse of the Christian holy book and that was the verse on everyone’s lips before the victory against the Pharaoh of Egypt. The part B of the Bible verse; ‘The Egyptians you see today you will never see again’ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica