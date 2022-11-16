Sports

France forward Nkunku out of World Cup

France forward Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup after suffering an injury in training on Tuesday, the French federation (FFF) said.

The RB Leipzig forward left Tuesday’s training session early with a left knee injury. A video circulating on social media showed Nkunku clash with team mate Eduardo Camavinga.

“The X-ray examinations carried out in the evening unfortunately revealed that it was a sprain,” the FFF said in a statement.

The French federation added that the player’s replacement would be announced once the medical file sent to FIFA has been validated.

France will also be without injured defender Presnel Kimpembe, who was ruled out because of a hamstring injury.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

