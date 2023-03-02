Sports

France legend Just Fontaine dies at 89

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The football world is mourning the loss of France legend Just Fontaine after his family announced his death at the age of 89. Fontaine remains the record holder for the most goals ever scored at a single World Cup.

 

The Frenchman netted 13 times in six games for Les Bleus in the tournament back in 1958. The former forward was born in Marrakech, at the time part of French Morocco, and started his career with USM Casablanca before moving on to Nice and then Reims. Fontaine was part of a golden era of success for Reims in the 1950s, winning two league titles and the Coupe de France.

He was also part of the Reims team that made it to the European Cup final in 1959, going down 2-0 to Real Madrid in Stuttgart. Fontaine scored 121 goals in six seasons for Reims and a total of 165 times in 200 Ligue 1 matches before his career was cut short because of a leg injury at the age of 28.

 

Fontaine also famously starred at international level, with his record of 13 goals in World Cup 1958 still yet to be beaten as France reached the semi-finals for the first time in their history.

The Reims attacker finished his international career with an unbelievable record of 30 goals from 21 games before heading into a managerial career that featured spells with France, Luchon, Paris Saint-Germain, Toulouse and Morocco.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

FIBA 2023 World Cup: Dare salutes gallant D’Tigers

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

NBBF attributes ouster to administrative crisis   The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Monday heaped praises on Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, for their commendable showing in the last round of the FIBA 2023 World Cup Qualifiers for Africa that ended in Luanda, Angola on Sunday. D’Tigers won two of […]
Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 24 Brings Back Female Boxers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An extra bout has been added to GOtv Boxing Night 24 fight line-up, moving the number of bouts from six to seven. This was disclosed on Thursday in Lagos by the organisers, Flykite Productions. The additional bout, according to a statement by Flykite Productions, will be a female super flyweight clash between Haminat Yekini and […]
Sports

Europa Cup draw: Nigerian stars cross swords

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN

Nigerians will pay special attention to Group C of the Europa Cup as three clubs in the section have Nigerian players in their fold. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen will come up against Leicester City’s duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, and Spartak Moscow’s Victor Moses after their teams were paired together in the Europa League […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica