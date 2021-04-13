France minister visits Nigeria for new partnership

France minister in charge of Foreign Trade and Attractiveness, Franck Riester, is expected to be in Nigeria this week and set in motion the European country’s move to build a new trade partnership with the West African country.

According to a statement from the French Embassy in Nigeria,

“Franck Riester is visiting Nigeria from 12 to 14 April, a visit that follows up on the priorities set by French President, Emmanuel Macron, during his official visit to Nigeria in July 2018 and his desire to build a new partnership between Africa and France.

“As the largest economy in Africa and the economic engine of West Africa, Nigeria is indeed a major partner for France, the first in sub- Saharan Africa with bilateral trade amounting to a total of $4.5 billion in 2019 ($2.3 billion in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic).”

The statement disclosed further that the minister would be having several official meetings in Abuja and Lagos, in order to underline the importance of the bilateraleconomicrelationshipand to prepare the summit on the financing of African economies in Paris on May 18.

Like this: Like Loading...