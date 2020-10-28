News

France mulling month-long national lockdown to combat COVID-19 crisis

The French government is envisaging a month-long national lockdown to combat a rise in coronavirus infections which could take effect from midnight on Thursday, France’s BFM TV reported on Tuesday.
French President Emmanuel Macron is due to make a televised address on Wednesday. His office did not comment on whether Macron would announce such a measure then, reports Reuters.
BFM TV added the lockdown under consideration would be “more flexible” than the strict restrictions on movement imposed in France in March this year.

