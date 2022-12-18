France not bothered by desire for Argentina to win, says Deschamps

France manager Didier Deschamps said it does not bother him “many people” want Argentina and Lionel Messi to lift the World Cup when they meet on Sunday. Deschamps is aiming to become just the second manager to win successive World Cups after Les Bleus’ triumph in 2018. He also said there was no update on a virus in the French camp, but confirmed all players had trained. “We are trying to live with it, without going too far and getting carried away, but doing what is necessary,” he said. Deschamps, who also captained France to victory in 1998, was asked whether his squad’s injuries, the virus and the “will for Messi to win” had left him feeling “alone in the world”. “I often get that feeling,” he replied. “But I am fine being alone. That doesn’t bother me. “I don’t have any particular worries or stress about the game. When you prepare for a game like this you need to keep your focus, remain composed, but, of course, in a World Cup final especially you have the match and the whole context behind that. “Of course, the objective is to come out with the title. “I know Argentina and many people around the world, and maybe some French people as well, would hope that Lionel Messi could win the World Cup, but we’re going to do everything to achieve our objective.” Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema was one of the players Deschamps lost to injury before the tournament kicked off and there have been rumours the Real Madrid forward could return for Sunday’s final. “I don’t like talking about this,” Deschamps said. “Since that injury and Theo Hernandez’s injury in the first game, I’ve had 24 players and those are the players at my disposal. “It isn’t fair for me to talk about injured players. It is not up to me who comes to watch the game. “My focus is on the 24-player squad I have and those will be the players at my disposal tomorrow.”
Related Articles
UEFA League: Ronaldo sends United into last 16, Chelsea thrash Juve
Manchester United booked their place in the Champions League last 16 as Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 2-0 victory at Villarreal on Tuesday, while holders Chelsea also reached the knockout phase by thumping Juventus. Three-time European champions United went into their first game since sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the weekend needing a win […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Arsenal loss: I need more signings – Fulham boss
Scott Parker believes his newly promoted Fulham need to dip into the transfer market to strengthen their squad as they look to avoid dropping straight back down to Engand’s second-tier. Fulham, who were promoted after winning the Championship playoff final against Brentford last season, are being tipped as one of the favourites to get […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EPL: Guardiola unsure of Haaland fitness ahead of Leicester clash
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is unsure if star striker Erling Haaland will miss this weekend’s match at Leicester, after the Norwegian was substituted with injury against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. Haaland picked up a knock in City’s 0-0 Champions League draw away against Dortmund and was withdrawn at halftime. Guardiola said […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)