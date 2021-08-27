France ready to market Nigeria back home-Ambassador

The France Ambassador to Nigeria, Jerome Pasquire, has said his country is fully committed to not only supporting the Nigeria Economic and Social Wellbeing but they are ready to Market the Country to the world. He said: “Back in France, his Country Men were having bad stories, comments and notions against Nigeria, on Insecurities, Corruption and so many negative tendencies, however, with me here that has completely changed.”

The Ambassador to France who was speaking while inspecting Kano Dry Inland Port, said: “In France, it is complicated to convince People’s to come to Nigeria, the fear was Insecurities, but today it is completely different.” Jerome said French President Emanuel Macron has met with several rich Nigerians, he added. Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the Inland Dry Port Ahmad Rabiu said Kano State Government has disbursed N2.3 billion for the provision of infrastructure for the take-up operation of Inland Dry Port, Kumbotso Kano, sometimes last year, and already they have fully commenced work since.

Rabiu Ahmed noted that the project when completed would provide thousands of job opportunities to the teeming youths and boost the state IGR as well as promoting export not only in Kano but the zone. He added that with the recent development in the rail line sector in Nigeria, containers would reach the Inland Dry port in Kano from seaport Lagos within a day, with less than N200,000, making the owner of the cargo save a million Naira.

