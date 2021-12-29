News

France reports record high of 179,807 new coronavirus cases in one day

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

France reported a record high of 179,807 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period on Tuesday, one of the highest one-day tallies worldwide since the start of the pandemic.

It is the highest number of new daily infections in Europe, according to data on Covidtracker.fr. Since the start of the pandemic, only the United States and India have reported average daily new cases above 200,000. On Monday, the United States reported more than 505,000 new COVID-19 cases, reports Reuters.

Britain on Tuesday reported a record 129,471 new cases of COVID-19, but the data did not include figures for Scotland and Northern Ireland due to differences in reporting practices over the Christmas holiday period.

France’s previous record of 104,611 was set on Saturday, after the 86,852 high of Nov. 11, 2020, was broken with two consecutive days of more than 90,000 new cases per day at the end of last week.

The seven-day moving average of new cases in France – which smoothes out daily reporting irregularities – rose to a new all-time high of 87,500. On Sunday and Monday, the health ministry reported only about 30,000 new cases per day.

On Monday, the government announced new measures to curb infections, including limits on the size of big gatherings, a ban on eating and drinking in transport systems and the mandatory wearing of masks again outdoors.

Despite the jump in new cases, the number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 remained well below record levels, with COVID-19 patients in intensive care up by 83 to 3,416 on Tuesday, well below the highs of more than 7,000 in early April 2020.

France also announced 290 new Covid deaths, taking the total over 123,000, the highest one-day toll since early May but well below death tallies seen late last year.

About 77% of the population is now fully vaccinated, which has sharply reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths.

The Covid incidence rate – the number of new cases per week per 100,000 citizens – rose to over 900, the highest since the start of the epidemic and nearly twice the levels seen during the third wave in November 2020.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Presidency taunts opposition over #BringBackOurBoys

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

…alleges group commissioned one million T-Shirts for campaign   The Presidency, yesterday, taunted the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other critics of the government over their reactions to the abduction and subsequent rescue of 344 boys from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.     It accused the PDP and its […]
News

Benue Govt House deserted over rising COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Govt not grounded, says Ortom’s spokesman   Normal official activities at the Benue State Government House in Makurdi, the state capital, have been crippled as government officials and others doing menial jobs have deserted the seat of power.   This is because of the increasing level of COVID-19 cases that has hit the state leaving […]
News

PUMA Kits: Nigeria will not succumb to blackmail –Minister

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, has said the ministry and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) will not succumb to and form of blackmail. In his response to an article titled: ‘Presidency Should Call Mr. Sunday Akin Dare to Order Before He Embarrasses Nigeria’, by one Sylvanus Ofekun’, which went viral online, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica