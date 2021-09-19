Business

France, Russia plan talks to take fizz out of champagne dispute

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

France and Russia have agreed to talks to resolve a dispute over a new Russian law that forces French champagne makers to label their bottles as sparkling wine, the French agriculture ministry said on Saturday.

Since July, all foreign suppliers to Russia must use the description “sparkling wine” on the back of bottles. Only local producers can use the label “shampanskoye” — the Russian equivalent of champagne, reports Reuters.

The law outraged French champagne producers, who halted shipments to Russia, and led the French government to threaten action at the World Trade Organisation. read more

French Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said in a Twitter post he had agreed with Sergey Levin, Russia’s deputy agriculture minister, to work towards a solution for the issue.

This would involve setting up a working group comprising officials and industry representatives from both countries, a ministry spokeswoman added.

The move comes days after French champagne producers, who make sparkling wine from grapes in the Champagne region of northeast France and whose label is protected in many countries, decided to resume exports to Russia.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Price of maize to tumble as govt releases 300,000MT

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Price of maize is heading for a crash with the impending release of 300,000 metric tonnes into Nigerian market from strategic anchors under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Billed for release next month, watchers are of the view that it will bring down the current price from N155,000 […]
Business

Delta State, FIDC-Menzies sign 30-year Asaba airport concession pact

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

*Firm to pay state N100m annual royalty *Gets five years tax exemption The Delta State government has entered into a 30-year concession agreement with FIDC-Menzies, the Mater concessionaire’s Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) which has been incorporated with the name, Asaba Airport Company Limited to manage the Asaba International Airport.   The airport prides itself as […]
Business

States back Hajj savings scheme

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Bauchi, Gombe and Plateau states have pledged their support towards the success of the Hajj Savings Scheme recently introduced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and Jaiz Bank Plc to ease hajj process for Muslims in Nigeria.   Governors Bala Muhammed of Bauchi, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe and Simon Lalong of Plateau endorsed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica