France to allow up to 5,000 fans into stadiums

S

tadiums will re-open to fans in France from July 11 as the country continues to lift coronavirus restrictions.

Up to 5,000 fans will be allowed in arenas to watch live sport – a figure that may increase later in the summer, reports the BBC.

It means football’s French Cup and League Cup finals could be played in front of supporters after both were postponed to a date yet to be decided because of the pandemic.

The Ligue 1 and 2 seasons were cancelled in April.

The French government said: “A further review of the national epidemiological situation will be carried out in mid-July to decide whether a loosening is possible for the second half of August.”

In April, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe put a blanket ban on all sport until September but collective sports can now resume from Monday.

Like this: Like Loading...