France to Nigeria: We never imposed restrictive measures on int’l flights

Wole Shadare

The French Civil Aviation Authority has explained that it never imposed restrictive measures on international to or from France but only on the passengers being allowed to disembark in France.

It stated that such passenger restrictions apply to the vast majority of countries and apply to both foreign and French airlines without any discrimination.

In a letter written to the Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu dated September 11, 2020 and signed by Deputy Director, Air Services, Directorate of Air Services, French Civil Aviation Authority, Emmanuel Vivet and sighted by New Telegraph, said Nigerian airlines are entitled to operate international flights to France in full compliance with the bilateral framework governing the air services between ‘our two countries’.

“For that reason, and on the basis of reciprocity, I kindly request you to grant Air France the relevant authorisation to operate air services to Nigeria”.

Vivet noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had severely impacted the airlines and international air traffic had tremendously decreased.

“Fortunately, even if the traffic remains steadily lower than usual, the standard flights programs of our airlines are progressively resuming. In this context, I am pleased to inform you that Air France has the clear intention to resume its flights to Nigeria”.

“However, Air France informed me that it has not yet received the approval from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to operate such flights, which it intends to operate as soon as possible.”

It would be recalled that Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika had last month shortly before the resumption of international flight services warned that Nigeria would enforce the principle of reciprocity in granting permission to airlines to resume operations in the country.

According to him, the country’s position is informed by the ban placed by some countries on flights from Nigeria, and that Nigeria’s decision was taken in the interest of its citizens.

