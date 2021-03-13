France to partner Plateau to develop agric, mining and tourism

Metro & Crime

The French government has expressed its desire to collaborate with the Plateau State government in its efforts to boost the economy of the state by investing in mining, agriculture and tourism sectors.

The French Ambassador to Nigeria Mr. Jérôme Pasquier represented by the Regional Agriculture Counsellor to Nigeria Dr. Sonia Darracq stated this at the weekend when she visited Jos on assessment tour of areas identified for collaboration.

She was in Plateau State to see what areas the French government can collaborate or do more in bi-lateral relationship.

It would be recalled that the Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong recently visited the French Embassy in Nigeria where he held discussions on the development of the mineral sector in the state and other areas of investment.

Lalong who was accompanied by the Commissioner for Mineral Development, Jude Elias Dakur   was at the French embassy to discuss the economic potentials of the state and explore areas of collaboration for investment and exchanges that will benefit people on both sides.

Pasquier who visited several spots in some local government areas of the state said the French government was happy to support Governor Lalong’s initiatives.

