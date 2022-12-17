Sports

France vs Argentina: Elaho, Omokaro dIsagree on winner

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Adepoju undecided

 

Two of Nigeria’s ex-internationals, Friday Elaho and Bright Omokaro have opened up on who they think will win the ongoing FIFA World Cup holding in Qatar 2022. Speaking with our correspondent, Elaho said that he is giving the trophy to Argentina while Omokaro was of the opinion that France has a better squad than Argentina to carry the day. According to Elaho, the two sides are very good teams but one of them eventually carries the day. “The two teams are strong with good players but for me, I am giving it to Argentina,” Elaho said. “They have what it takes to carry the day, if you look at what they have been able to achieve from their first game at the World Cup to the final, you will see that the team have done well for themselves and I see them carrying the cup on Sunday. “Although both teams have good players but my own opinion, I see Argentina winning.” For Omokaro, in as much as he would have loved to see an African side get to the final and probably lift the trophy, he however pitches his tent with the defending champions, France. He stated that France has been able to manage all the players unlike Argentina that will have to depend on the skills of their playmaker, Lionel Messi. He added, “Personally I would have loved a fellow African, Morocco, to be playing in the final and maybe win it, but it is unfortunate. “That being said, I think France is a better side. They don’t just rely on Mbappe alone unlike Argentina that without Messi, it is difficult for them.” Another former international, Mutiu Adepoju however said it is hard to pick a winner between the two sides. The LaLiga ambassador said the final match is going to be a tough one and very tricky with both finalists having something to fight for. “It is very difficult to pick a team. I won’t be able to say but all I am sure of is that it is going to be a difficult and tricky game. “For a team to get to this level, then they are both a strong team. We all saw how Argentina started, but since that loss against Saudi Arabia, they have become stronger. “Also Messi will want to win the World Cup at all means while on the other hand, France will want to defend the title they won at the last Mundial, so it is difficult to say. “You can’t say who will be having the edge, the match itself will determine who wants i t more, it is a l l about who makes less mistakes, who makes  blunder, we all saw their Semifinal results, Argentina won 3-0 while France won theirs 2-0, they both have everything going for them. It is difficult to pick a team,” he said. Meanwhile, they all praised Morocco for getting to the last four of the World Cup while tipping them to beat Croatia for the third place game. When asked if he was disappointed that Morocco didn’t make it to the final, Adepoju said, “I am not disappointed in their result, they have done so well and I want to congratulate them for getting to that stage. “They competed so well and made the continent proud. Morocco has done well for the continent and I am happy for where they have gotten to.” Elaho on his part said the Atlas Lions already made history for themselves, Africa and the Arab nation. He added that for them to get to this level, they have shown that  they are a good side and better than so many European countries. “We have to celebrate them, congratulate them and appreciate them for they have done excellently well,” he said. Omokaro also praised them for representing the continent so well. Argentina will take on France in the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup after both dispatching their Semifinal opponents in spectacular fashion. Messi-led Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 with the former Barcelona star scoring a goal while creating two assists. France also overcame Morocco 2-0 in the second semifinal and will be hoping to complete the job in the final on Sunday against Argentina

 

