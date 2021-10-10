Sports

France win Nations League with comeback win over Spain

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Italy beat Belgium in third-place match

 

Kylian Mbappe fired a contentious winner as France came from behind to beat Spain and become the second team to win the Nations League.

Mbappe was adjudged to be onside when he slid the ball under Unai Simon after Karim Benzema’s stunning equaliser at Milan’s San Siro.

Spain had taken the lead through Mikel Oyarzabal, who shrugged off defender Dayot Upamecano to beat Hugo Lloris.

Lloris denied Oyarzabal late on to ensure victory for the world champions, reports the BBC.

Portugal won the inaugural Nations League title in 2019.

Meanwhile, Italy withstood a late Belgium fightback to return to winning ways and claim third in the Nations League.

Nicolo Barella opened the scoring with a crisp volley a minute after the interval in Turin before Domenico Berardi scored from the penalty spot.

Belgium hit the woodwork three times before pulling one back through Charles de Ketelaere late on.

They pressed for an equaliser but Italy, whose 37-game unbeaten run was ended by Spain on Wednesday, held on.

After a dull first half of the bronze-medal match, Barella sparked the game into life with a stunning first-time strike into the bottom corner from a corner.

And in a related development, Manchester United defender Raphael Varane came off injured in France’s Nations League final against Spain.

The 28-year-old went down holding his leg and was replaced by Dayot Upamecano in the 43rd minute.

Varane has started six of United’s games this season and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already missing defender Harry Maguire with a calf problem.

United are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Leicester City in the Premier League.

RESULTS

Italy 2 – 1 Belgium

Spain 1 – 2 France

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Neymar stars as hosts Brazil win Copa America opener

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hosts Brazil began the defence of their Copa America title with a comfortable victory over a Covid-affected Venezuela in the tournament’s opening match. Talisman Neymar scored one and assisted another, adding a second for Tite’s side with a second-half penalty before setting up Gabriel Barbosa late on, reports the BBC. Paris St-Germain defender Marquinhos […]
Sports

Yoruba Tennis Club ladies donate palliatives to LASUTH

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In a bid to appreciate the effort of frontline workers at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), the women wing of the Yoruba Tennis Club has donated palliative items to frontline health workers and members of staff who got infected with the corona virus. Speaking at the presentation, Mrs. Titilola Agbaje, Chairperson of the […]
Sports

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Access Bank, partners restate commitment to race

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Headline Sponsor of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Access Bank, and the race partners have restated their commitment to the race which within half-decade has become the biggest one-day event in Africa and a World Athletics Silver Label event.   This was disclosed by Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Project Consultant Bukola Olopade […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica