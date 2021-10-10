France win Nations League with comeback win over Spain

*Italy beat Belgium in third-place match

Kylian Mbappe fired a contentious winner as France came from behind to beat Spain and become the second team to win the Nations League.

Mbappe was adjudged to be onside when he slid the ball under Unai Simon after Karim Benzema’s stunning equaliser at Milan’s San Siro.

Spain had taken the lead through Mikel Oyarzabal, who shrugged off defender Dayot Upamecano to beat Hugo Lloris.

Lloris denied Oyarzabal late on to ensure victory for the world champions, reports the BBC.

Portugal won the inaugural Nations League title in 2019.

Meanwhile, Italy withstood a late Belgium fightback to return to winning ways and claim third in the Nations League.

Nicolo Barella opened the scoring with a crisp volley a minute after the interval in Turin before Domenico Berardi scored from the penalty spot.

Belgium hit the woodwork three times before pulling one back through Charles de Ketelaere late on.

They pressed for an equaliser but Italy, whose 37-game unbeaten run was ended by Spain on Wednesday, held on.

After a dull first half of the bronze-medal match, Barella sparked the game into life with a stunning first-time strike into the bottom corner from a corner.

And in a related development, Manchester United defender Raphael Varane came off injured in France’s Nations League final against Spain.

The 28-year-old went down holding his leg and was replaced by Dayot Upamecano in the 43rd minute.

Varane has started six of United’s games this season and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already missing defender Harry Maguire with a calf problem.

United are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Leicester City in the Premier League.

RESULTS

Italy 2 – 1 Belgium

Spain 1 – 2 France

Like this: Like Loading...