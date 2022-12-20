Sports

France’s defeated World Cup heroes return to acclaim in Paris

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

France’s national football team returned from Qatar to the acclaim of huge crowds in Paris on Monday, after their heroic defeat to Argentina in the World Cup final, which won them admiration in the country and across the world.

A coach carrying stars such as Kylian Mbappe, whose thrilling hat-trick in Sunday’s final brought France back from the edge of defeat, journeyed from the Paris airport – where staff applauded them as they got off the plane – and into the heart of the capital where thousands gathered to greet them.

Despite it being a drab and chilly December evening, several thousands had congregated at Paris’ Place de la Concorde.

Fans let off fireworks, waved French tricolore flags and chanted ‘Allez Les Bleus’ and the French national anthem as the team appeared on the balcony of the prestigious Hotel de Crillon.

Coach Didier Deschamps and team captain Hugo Lloris waved to the crowds from the balcony. They were later joined by the rest of the squad and Mbappe, who drew a huge roar from the crowd.

Argentina won their third World Cup in an extraordinary final on Sunday as they beat France 4-2 on penalties, after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw and Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick to bring the holders back from 2-0 and 3-2 down.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Osimhen delighted to return for Napoli

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Victor Osimhen has revealed his joy after kicking the ball again for Napoli in their 2-0 Serie A win against Bologna on Monday night. The 23-year-old Super Eagle last featured for the Partenopei on November 21, 2021, against Inter Milan at San Siro when he suffered a cheekbone injury after a clash with Milan Skriniar. […]
Sports

Golf: Ikoyi Club to host world amateurs as FirstBank Lagos Open clocks 60

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938, the venue of the 60th edition of FirstBank-sponsored Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship is set to receive the best amateur golfers from across the world as the sponsor marks 60-years of unwavering commitment to the sport. Billed to tee off with on Thursday, November, 18th, with Corporate Golf […]
Sports

FIFA’s axe dangles on Nigeria as body rules on Rohr’s sacking

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Nigeria Football Federation faces sanction from the world football governing body as FIFA gives their verdict on the dismissal of coach Gernot Rohr this week.   The German coach approached FIFA for redress after he was sacked in December before the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.   The Franco-German coach said his dismissal was unfair as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica