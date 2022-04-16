Francis Nwaogwugwu Champions Philanthropy in Mbaise Community 

The MD/CEO of Vintage Deluxe Interiors Lagos, Francis Nwaogwugwu, has promised to sustain the culture of giving back to Ezinihitte Mbaise community in Imo State, and extend beyond its walls.

The MD, who is known in many circles as Mune, noted this during an interview with journalists in Lagos State.

He further pledged to ensure that the legacy of giving is entrenched in his community. For him, the acts of philanthropy began with sharing a bag of rice to the needy in his Ezinihitte Mbaise community even before his National Youth Service Corps days.

“God has been so wonderful. From sharing a bag of rice 12 years ago has since grown to sharing 100 bags of rice and foodstuff, constructing roads in and out of Ezinihete Village, and even tearing down mud houses and building new bungalows in its place,” he recalled.

According to Nwaogwugwu, he has sponsored the academics of many people even up to tertiary education.

While noting that they have been trying their best, they try with the little that comes in to reach out to everyone.

The CEO recounted: “It has always been my passion. When I came down to Lagos, I noticed that the interior is actually a vast one so you need to pick a particular one: lightning, and tiling. All these are interior.

“So I met this man. I was able to explain how I would love to learn the business. So I learnt the business in six months and I started getting my personal jobs. I diverted fully from selling shirts and focused on the business.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...