Francis Volpe: The Key to Success in the Modern World Is Going Digital

Today, businesses, both small and large, have started to use digital technology to jump over the hurdles of physical limitations. Digitization allows companies to introduce their products in the market and to the customers faster while offering a stellar user experience.

Francis Volpe, an expert in the field, elaborates on the importance of digitization for modern businesses. Let’s delve.

Francis remarks that though businesses worldwide started to digitize their operations decades ago, they’re only baby steps compared to what digitization can achieve in the future. Now, COVID-19 has turned digitization from a “good to have” to a “must-have” for businesses around the world, urging companies to adapt and modernize sooner than later if they want to sustain.

The pandemic has made it deafeningly clear that effective business strategy is incomplete without digital processes and is key to modern business success.

Francis shares that ‘digitization or no digitization’ will determine whether one’s business will be a disrupter or be disrupted as players are using digitization to revolutionize their products and services, rendering other business offerings obsolete. “Do you want to be crushed by this wave of digitization or ride the wave? The choice is yours,” says Francis.

Francis now talks about the role of digitization in consumer retention and attracting new customers. He says, “Digitization is at the heart of customer experience.

More than ninety percent of business leaders are busy planning for and creating digital transformation business strategies to offer superior consumer experience.”

Having said that, Francis wants to leave the entrepreneurs around the world with a word of advice, “The speed of digitization should not happen without having one eye on potential dangers.

It’s imperative to be wary of data breaches and other risk factors in the design phase of digitization itself. And the good news is, all of this is easily achievable!”

