Frank Edoho speaks on past issues with ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ organisers

Nigerian TV presenter, Frank Edoho, has spoken about the past issues he had with the organisers of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM)’, the highly acclaimed g a m e show. In an interview with The Will Downtown magazine, the broadcaster said he had asked the show organisers to promote him to the position of executive producer but his request was turned down. Edoho said he felt he deserved the position because he had been presenting the show like his own and needed more revenue.

“I asked to be an executive producer because for one, I had done the show for 13 years, so I felt that it was time for me,” he said “I couldn’t keep presenting this show that I did basically like mine anyway. So I needed a bit of the revenue but they weren’t open to it.” Edoho also said he didn’t leave the show at the time when his request was rejected even after the main sponsors had pulled out. “I said, okay, let it not look as if I abandoned the ship when the major sponsor pulled out. I said if a new sponsor comes in, I want a part of the revenue,” he said.

