Metro & Crime

Frank Mba takes over from Bankole as new Ogun CP

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The former Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba Thursday resumed as the new Commissioner of Police in Ogun State.

Mba replaced Lanre Bankole who had been moved to the Police headquarters in Abuja.

This followed a shake-up announced by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba on Tuesday.

Mba arrived at the state police command’s headquarters at Eleweran, Abeokuta, on Thursday and took over the baton from Bankole.

In his brief remarks, Bankole noted that the new CP came in with a wide range of experience and noted that the former FPRO would perform credibly well.

He added that he handed over “a crop of dedicated, loyal and hardworking officers” that would be useful to the new CP.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ikpeazu suspends his Chief of Staff over money spraying on Onitsha-based prophet

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, on Sunday directed the immediate suspension of his Chief of Staff, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere. Although the government press statement, signed by Chris Ezem, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) did not state the reason, however, it was learnt that it might be unconnected to the massive negative reaction on […]
Metro & Crime

51 observer groups gets INEC’s nod for FCT Area Council elections

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

No fewer than 51 observer groups have been accredited by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to monitor the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections scheduled to hold on Saturday February 12, 2022. The approved groups, comprising 50 domestic organisations and one international organisation, have been advised by the Commission to fill and complete […]
Metro & Crime

Proposed Police Strike: We know the consequences

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The Nigeria Police personnel have insisted that their strike slated for tomorrow will still go on as planned. The leader of the aggrieved policemen in Lagos who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity insisted that their plannedstrikeisstillongoingacross the country. The police source said they are doing it for the betterment of those who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica