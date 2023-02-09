Frank Mba takes over from Bankole as new Ogun CP

The former Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba Thursday resumed as the new Commissioner of Police in Ogun State.

Mba replaced Lanre Bankole who had been moved to the Police headquarters in Abuja.

This followed a shake-up announced by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba on Tuesday.

Mba arrived at the state police command’s headquarters at Eleweran, Abeokuta, on Thursday and took over the baton from Bankole.

In his brief remarks, Bankole noted that the new CP came in with a wide range of experience and noted that the former FPRO would perform credibly well.

He added that he handed over “a crop of dedicated, loyal and hardworking officers” that would be useful to the new CP.

