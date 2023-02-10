Frank Mba takes over from Bankole as Ogun CP

The former Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, yesterday, resumed as the new Commissioner of Police in Ogun State. Mba replaced Lanre Bankole who had been moved to the Police Headquarters in Abuja. This followed a shake-up announced by the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba on Tuesday.

Mba arrived at the state police command’s headquarters at Eleweran, Abeokuta, and yesterday and took over the baton from Bankole. In his brief remarks, Bankole noted that the new CP came in with a wide range of experience, assuring that the former FPRO would perform credibly well. He added that he handed over “a crop of dedicated, loyal and hardworking officers” that would be useful to the new CP.

“The last 16 months have been very eventful to me, we have enjoyed relative peace in the state and I’m sure we are going to continue in the same spirit,” he said. Until his recent deployment, he was the CP Border Patrol Force, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja. The Ogun State Police Command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said: “CP Frank Emeka Mba is an alumnus of University of Lagos, where he obtained his first degree in law; he joined the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet officer and was trained at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano where he graduated as the best cadet in academics. “CP Frank Mba, a household name within and outside the police circle, was one time Police Public Relations Officer of Lagos State Command. He was also a threetime Force Public Relations Officer who served under three different Inspectors- General of Police. “He has also served as Assistant Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, as well as Area Commander in Ajah Area Command, Lagos State. “CP Frank Mba has attended some of the finest law enforcement training within and outside Nigeria.”

