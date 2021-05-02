Frank Okamigbo takes the back seat

Handsome graduate of University of Lagos, Frank Emenike Okamigbo, no doubt boasts of an impressive profile in running night club business.

It will be recalled that Frank last ran DPLACE by PAPAS at Lekki.

No doubt, he introduced new innovations into the craft and changed the face of the business.

Since it was a partnership business, he left ceremoniously with the hope of floating a personal thing and knowing what he’s capable of doing, many were anxious to see what he would come up with.

Frank is also doing very well in oil and gas, real estate aside the entertainment that brought him to the limelight. He has kept people in almost a perpetual suspense as he’s yet to float any club.

Aside that, the highly connected amiable dude has embraced what could be termed low profile unlike when he was very visible on the social radar.

However, those who should know revealed Covid-19 that affected everything may have been one of the major reason he’s not announced anything aside that he’s busy with other businesses

