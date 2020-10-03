FRANKLIN ADEJUWON: Nigeria could have been anything, everything in tourism

Today September 27, marks another World Tourism Day (WTD) as set up by the UNWTO (World Tourism Organisation) and approved by the United Nations Organisation. The idea of a World Tourism Day, incidentally and proudly, was first muted by a Nigerian, late Ignatius AtigbI, the main pioneer of the tourism industry in Nigeria. He raised the importance of the United Nations Organisation having a day assigned to the emerging economic sector at the World Tourism Organisation general assembly in the early 1970s.

I have deliberately alluded to the above instance to remind us that Nigeria could have been anything and everything in the realm of tourism development considering a serious and purposeful follow up of her antecedents in the sector.

Tourism is an amalgam of most economic sectors and understanding it as such is most important. It encompasses the entire cycle of national planning and physical development, economic growth and wellness of the people. We refer to this sector as the largest employer of labour worldwide and the largest earner of foreign exchange exceeding earning from petroleum.

Benefits from the sector are immeasurable hence prosperous countries take its development very serious, protect and respect the sector. It is beyond entertainments and jamborees as often insinuated here in Nigeria. Today, we are celebrating the world tourism day in Lagos State but this should not be by the lips only.

Lagos has been destined to be the vanguard of the sector’s development in Nigeria. This position is not by default but by reality of its natural endowments, historical positioning, physico-geographical enrichment and indeed, as the gate way to our great country Nigeria. When the trumpet sounds in Lagos, it is echoed all over the country. Lagos State was the first to establish a ministry for tourism and Lagos State was the first to put in place a tourism policy.

Lagos State was the first to open up the development of tourism proper in the entire country. Though progress has been impaired and delayed, it is my strong belief that the past can still be a challenge to the future and Lagos State will consequently bounce back to its leading role. Worldwide, COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the sector as the latest data shows about 65% drop in tourist international arrivals, but the sector is resilient and already getting prepared to bounce back. I am also optimistic of the would-be wonderful fate of the sector under the present executive governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo – Olu, once he is adequately advised.

He has shown the trait in his wonderful handling of the pandemic and the steering of other critical challenges. He is indeed the right leadership we need to revive the sector at this time. Your Excellency, Governor Babjide Sanwo – Olu, Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzmat Akinbile – Yusuf, my colleagues in the industry; both within and outside government; while I want to wish you all a happy celebration, we can make it happen during our time. Let this be our resolve, our responsibility and objective.

*Dr. Franklin J. Adejuwon, was the first Commissioner for Home Affairs and Tourism, Lagos State.

