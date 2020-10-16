Arts & Entertainments

Franklin Amudo’s D’Luxe Management inks deal with new talent, Holmes

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

Frontline talent manager, Franklin Amudo’s D’Luxe management has inked a deal with the music act, Holmes. The deal is coming following the talent management company’s decision to reposition for a global market. Holmes, the new talent on Amudo’s wing, is a homegrown Nigerian artiste who hails from Warri in Delta State.

The 28-year-old singer, born Umughare Prosper Aghogho, is currently signed to the indie label, Addictive Sound Records while being managed by D’Luxe Management. Already, Holmes has teamed up with singing sensation, Davido to record and release a club banger, ‘Love’.

The singer has, under the management of D’Luxe, released songs include ‘Magician’, and his current wave-making track, ‘Sade’. Amudo expresses confidence in Holmes’ ability to say he’s the future.

“The vision is to nurture talent for global exposure and with global partners that include Starz Records in the UK, 1865blackflag Atlants, DDE Rwanda, and Escobar Entertainment in South Africa, we have positioned D’Luxe Management as the toast and gateway to talent management in Nigeria. And to this end, we recently signed Holmes as our first talent project,” Amudo said. With a career spanning three decades in varied sectors of the Nigerian entertainment industry, Amudo has unveiled his partnership with top agencies across the world.

