Business

Fraud: AfDB bars Nigerian firm for two years

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group yesterday announced the debarment of a Nigerian firm, Gitto Costruzioni Generali Nigeria Ltd, a construction company registered in Nigeria, for a period of 48 months. In a statement posted on its website, the bank explained that the debarment rendered the company ineligible to participate in AfDB Group-financed projects during the debarment period.

It also stated that “at the expiry of the debarment period, Gitto Costruzioni Generali Nigeria Ltd. will only be eligible to resume participation in African Development Bank Groupfinanced projects after it implements an integrity compliance program consistent with the Bank’s guidelines.” According to the statement, an investigation conducted by the bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti- Corruption, “established that Gitto Costruzioni Generali Nigeria Ltd.

engaged in fraudulent practices during a tender for the procurement of roadworks under the Transport Sector Support Programme – Phase II: Rehabilitation of the Yaounde-Bafoussam-Babadjou Road, Improvement of the Great Zambi-Kribi Road, Improvement of the Maroua-Bogo-Pouss Road.” The statement said that the rehabilitation of the Yaounde-Bafoussam- Babadjou Road and improvement of the Great Zambi-Kribi Road aimed to respond to the urgent need for further economic development in the poorest regions of Cameroon and in the Far North and East regions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FCMB appoints Edun managing director

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Board of Directors of FCMB Group Plc has announced the appointment of Yemisi Edun as the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited. A statement made available to New Telwgraoh said this announcement “is subsequent to the end of service of the bank’s former Managing Director, Adam Nuru.” It noted that the […]

nngx
Business

NGX All-Share Index rebounds slightly, up 4bps

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Activity on the Lagos bourse was yesterday mixed, albeit with a bullish tilt as the benchmark index closed 0.04 per cent higher to settle at 43,477.48 points. Rebound in DANGCEM (+0.59%) as well as Tier-1 banking names ZENITHBANK (+0.25%), GTCO (+0.29%) and UBA (+1.43%) were the main drivers of the market’s overall performance. Consequently, the […]
Business

JLR develops contactless touchscreen technology to help fight bacteria, viruses

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

New contactless touchscreen technology developed by Jaguar Land Rover and the University of Cambridge will help keep drivers’ eyes on the road and reduce the spread of bacteria and viruses in a post COVID-19 world.   The patented technology, known as ‛predictive touch’, uses artificial intelligence and sensors to predict a user’s intended target on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica