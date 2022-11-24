Fraud: AfDB bars Nigerian firm for two years

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group yesterday announced the debarment of a Nigerian firm, Gitto Costruzioni Generali Nigeria Ltd, a construction company registered in Nigeria, for a period of 48 months. In a statement posted on its website, the bank explained that the debarment rendered the company ineligible to participate in AfDB Group-financed projects during the debarment period.

It also stated that “at the expiry of the debarment period, Gitto Costruzioni Generali Nigeria Ltd. will only be eligible to resume participation in African Development Bank Groupfinanced projects after it implements an integrity compliance program consistent with the Bank’s guidelines.” According to the statement, an investigation conducted by the bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti- Corruption, “established that Gitto Costruzioni Generali Nigeria Ltd.

engaged in fraudulent practices during a tender for the procurement of roadworks under the Transport Sector Support Programme – Phase II: Rehabilitation of the Yaounde-Bafoussam-Babadjou Road, Improvement of the Great Zambi-Kribi Road, Improvement of the Maroua-Bogo-Pouss Road.” The statement said that the rehabilitation of the Yaounde-Bafoussam- Babadjou Road and improvement of the Great Zambi-Kribi Road aimed to respond to the urgent need for further economic development in the poorest regions of Cameroon and in the Far North and East regions.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...