Fraud allegations: Magu’s boast of reinstatement worrisome – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as worrisome, the boast by suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, that he would be cleared and reinstated despite the allegations against him.

PDP noted the statement by Magu’s lawyer, Wahab Shittu that he would be reinstated in office, and said such is an affront on the integrity of Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Investigative Panel on the activities of the EFCC.

The party said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that such assertive statement by Magu’s lawyer holds more than meet the eyes and portrayed the presidential panel as well as the presidency as having compromised the probe.

“Our party hopes that this is not a case of corruption fighting back in a frantic effort to shield accused persons from prosecution,” PDP said.

According to the PDP, the statement by Magu’s counsel has heightened public concerns that the probe has become a sham.

It expressed the fears that the allegations against Magu would be swept under the carpet despite demands by Nigerians to prosecute the suspended EFCC boss in a court of competent jurisdiction.

The party wondered if Magu’s counsel was telling Nigerians that the activities of the presidential panel, as well as the memo by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, were all drama to facilitate Magu’s clearance at the Senate.

It stated that the allegations by the Attorney General of the Federation against Magu are in the public domain, “including alleged discrepancy in the financial records of the EFCC funds, alleged stealing of funds recovered by the commission, alleged sale of property recovered by the EFCC, details of alleged acts of insubordination, among others.”

