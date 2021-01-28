Metro & Crime

Fraud: Court admits Naira Marley's phone as exhibit

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Hearing in the trial of hip hop singer, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, over alleged fraud continued yesterday at a Federal High Court in Lagos. The trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, admitted the Compact Disc (CD) analysis of Naira Marley’s phone as exhibit.

The CD analysis was presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) through one of its witnesses, Anosike Augustine, as evidence to prove its case against the defendant. In his ruling, the judge noted that the IPhone which was analysed had been admitted in evidence before. He said: “l have considered the submissions of both parties as well as the grounds for the objection, I consider the CD to be admissible in view of the nature of this case and the evidence of other prosecution witness. Accordingly, it is hereby admitted in evidence and marked exhibit F.”

Further hearing in the trial has been adjourned till 8th and 11th of March, 2021. The anti-graft agency had on May 20, 2019 arraigned Naira Marley on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering and Internet fraud. He, however, denied the alleged offences which were said to be contrary to the Money Laundering (Prohibition) and Cyber Crimes Acts. In the charge, the EFCC alleged that some of the credit cards discovered in his residence bore the names Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

Our Reporters

